Suzuki S-Cross is a neat family crossover

The Suzuki S-Cross is Suzuki’s answer to the likes of the Nissan Qashqai, and its a rather appealing car and late last year it received a welcome cosmetic upgrade and the addition of some new and very god petrol power plants.

Its a 5 door car that sits high on the road giving it that SUV-like feel. It seats 5 passengers and offers a decent 430 litre boot.

As I have been writing about lately petrol engines are making a comeback as diesel power suffers more and more from some adverse publicity and petrols have become so frugal and emission friendly.

The latest revised Suzuki S-Cross is now available with a 1.0 litre or 1.4 litre Boosterjet petrol engine, or a 1.6 diesel.

The car on test this week is powered by the 1.0 turbocharged Boosterjet engine.

So does it have any street cred?

The S-Cross is an attractive looking vehicle but will not stir your emotions with its conservative styling. Some rivals have been more brave with the designers pen 9like the Peugeot 3008 for example) and I for one like that but the S-Cross is good to look at and comes in some lovely metallic colours which help make it stand out from the crowd that bit more.

So What’s it like inside?

Overall the cabin looks fine but there are a bit too many hard touch plastics inside for my liking. Its all well put together but some other rivals do feel that bit more upmarket. In terms of how its all laid out Suzuki did a good job, everything is where you would expect it an the driving position is good.

there are three grades available, SZ4, SZ-T and SZ5, all models have 7 airbags and ESP as standard and a central touch screen allows you easy access to Apple Car Play, Navigation and Android Auto.

There is a four wheel drive version too called the ALLGRIP for those who need more off road ability. Standard equipment as we have come to expect nowadays is pretty good and gets better and more luxurious the further up the grade ladder you go.

So what’s under the bonnet?

My test car is powered by the lovely 1.0 litre 112 bhp turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine. Power goes to the from wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox and all in all it feels quite lively for a car of this size. This a great engine and it proved frugal too burning just 5.8 litres of unleaded per 100km one my week behind the wheel.

Road tax is €200.00 for a year.

Will I enjoy driving it?

With that perky 1.0 Boosterjet engine, a slick gearbox and comfortable ride allied to good handling the Suzuki S-Cross is a well sorted package. Sure its not a car you will take down the road just for the hell of it, but no SUV/Crossover really is that.

The S-Cross is pleasant to drive whether on city or country roads with good levels of comfort and refinement. It is nippy and easy to park around town and proves to be a relaxed motorway cruiser too.

So what’s the final verdict?

The Suzuki S-Cross is quite well priced with the entry level version starting at €20,995, but it would be unfair to say buy it simply because it is well priced.

The S-Cross is a fine car, boasting a practical roomy cabin, a decent boot (albeit no spare wheel!) and good levels of standard kit. Suzuki are well known for their prowess in building all wheel drives and that version may suit those who want to tow a horse box or trailer, so there is a model to suit most needs.