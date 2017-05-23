Slow down day comes into operation this Friday

The Gardai are conducting an intensive national speed enforcement operation for a 24-hour period from 7am this Friday, May 26th to 7am on Saturday, May 27.

This national 'Slow Down' day, is supported by the Road Safety Authority and other stakeholders.

The Gardaí said that the public can play their part by slowing down and showing support via the Garda Facebook page but also reducing speed - #slowdownday.

Public and private sector fleet operators have been invited to participate in the initiative by circulating employees with the key message to "Slow Down" and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.