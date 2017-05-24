Traffic plan in place for Guns n Roses concert in Slane

A major Garda policing plan is going into operation to cater for the large influx of people into Slane for the Guns n Roses concert this Saturday.

Local concert goers are advised of the following traffic arrangements -

Traffic Diversions:

Traffic diversions will be put in place commencing on Saturday for all through traffic. Local access will be restricted.

Concert goers are being strongly advised to use public transport where possible. Car parking is only available on the Drogheda, Collon and Kells Roads. There are no Car parks available on the Navan Road and the N2 South of Slane. Any cars approaching from the Dublin direction must travel via M1/Drogheda or the M3 via Navan.

No parking will be permitted on roadsides, and any cars causing an obstruction will be towed away.

Car park conditions are weather dependent and limitations may apply. Patrons can expect possible delays on exiting car parks.

Public Transport from all counties except Dublin

Coach operators provide coach services from all over Ireland to Slane for the concerts. A comprehensive traffic management plan is in place to provide coach parking spaces for up to 600 large and small coaches.

Emergency routes:

In the event of an emergency at or near the event site, two emergency routes will be in place. The emergency routes will be sign posted and any vehicle found to be causing an obstruction will be removed. This route will be patrolled by designated motor cyclist to ensure unrestricted passage.