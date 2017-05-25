Car offers abound in Ford 100 new century sales event

As the company celebrates 100 years in Ireland this year, Ford has launched its Ford 100 New Century Sales Event in time for the new 172 registration plate with reductions across the range.

Running until June 30, the promotion also provides three years free motor tax and extended 7 year warranty on selected models.

Customers in the market for a new car are also being offered the chance to follow in Henry Ford’s footsteps and sail in luxury across the Atlantic on a Cunard cruise-liner – that is the winning prize in a test-drive draw that is open to anyone who takes a test drive in one of the selected 172 models before the end of the promotion.*

The Ford 100 New Century Sales Event offers include substantial discounts on a range of new Ford models including Fiesta, Focus, EcoSport, Mondeo and Kuga. The promotional discounts range from €2,300 off Fiesta models to €4,300 off the sleek and sporty Focus ST Line which is available from the special price of €22,645. Other reductions include: discounts of up to €3,300 off EcoSport; €4,000 off Mondeo; and €5,000 off Kuga.

Ciarán McMahon is Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland.

“In April, we marked 100 years since Henry Ford established the Ford factory in Cork, what better way to celebrate that 100 years of heritage and motoring history in Ireland than with the great offers in our Ford 100 New Century Sales Event.

"The promotion has something for every type of motorist and also has the peace of mind of our extended seven year warranty on all of the featured models. We are urging customers to get along to their local Ford Dealer ahead of the June 30 deadline to avail of these great offers”.

Ford is also offering a choice of two or three year cycle deals on Ford Options with a 0% percent APR on selected models, for example the sporty and sleek new Fiesta ST Line is available with monthly repayments of just €173.

The company says Ford Options is an "attractive finance package" that helps customers purchase their car with manageable monthly payments and the security of a guaranteed minimum future value.

