Motorist caught exceeding speed limit in Stradbally as Operation Slow Down continues

Gardai have issued an update on their Operation Slow Down day, which is in force all day.

Since 7am this morning, Gardaí GoSafe has checked 34,000 vehicles and detected 106 travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Amongst the 'notable occurences' the Gardaí have listed is a motorist travelling at 65km/h in a 50km/h zone on the N80 Main Street, Stradbally.

The Gardaí note that as rain is spreading nationwide from the west today, drivers need to be aware that roads will be greasy after the dry spell. "Expected rainfall will make road surfaces slippery and drivers need to reduce speed and drive to the conditions.

"Remember speed limits are the maximum permitted in perfect driving conditions. Road weather and traffic conditions may requires you to reduce your speed further."