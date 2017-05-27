New SEAT Ibiza unveiled

The eagerly anticipated all-new SEAT Ibiza has been unveiled at the international launch in Barcelona.

After four generations, the all-new SEAT Ibiza comes loaded with the latest technology features, outstanding dynamics, and an impressive improvement in interior space and comfort.

The brand’s most iconic model has all-new styling with the same youthful, functional, sporty and comfortable spirit as always.

Its fresh design reflects SEAT’s distinctive DNA but with an edgier, sportier design, featuring more sculpted, accentuated, exciting and streamlined surfaces.

The fifth generation of the all-new SEAT Ibiza made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Pre-sales have already begun and the first cars will be delivered for the Irish market in late June 2017.

“SEAT is in a phase of consolidation and growth and we are working to become one of the most dynamic organizations in our industry,” says Luca de Meo, Chairman of the Executive Committee of SEAT, S.A.

SEAT obtained the best financial results in its history in 2016 with an operating profit of €143 million.

“The all-new SEAT Ibiza will make a great leap forward for the brand and it is bringing about a turning point in the segment”.

This is another step forward in the biggest product offensive ever carried out by SEAT. At the beginning came the launch of the first SUV of the brand, the Ateca, followed by the updated Leon. Now it’s the new Ibiza’s turn, completing the reinforcement of the three main pillars of the brand.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented,

“The Ibiza continues to be an icon of the SEAT brand and due to world class innovation and outstanding design, the all-new fifth generation Ibiza is set to be better than ever.

“It will epitomise exactly what the SEAT brand stands for, high quality, excellent design and value for money. We look forward to introducing the all-new Ibiza to the Irish market in late June.”

The all-new SEAT Ibiza is a completely new model that has been created with very ambitious goals in mind: To go a major step ahead in safety, design, performance and comfort.

This huge advance in quality was achieved thanks to the new MQB A0 modular platform. The all-new SEAT Ibiza is the Volkswagen Group’s first model to use this platform, highlighting SEAT’s importance within the Group and offering countless advantages.

Launched in 1984 for the first time, the Ibiza has become an icon of SEAT.