Collision on M7 as warning issued on dangerous road conditions

The AA is warning drivers about dangerous and slippery road conditions caused by the heavy rain after a dry spell.

"This is causing poor road conditions on a number of routes across the country, especially in Leinster, so ensure to slow down and increase the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you."

Already this Saturday there has been a collision on the M7 Limerick/Dublin Rd northbound between J16 Portlaoise and J15 Ballybrittas.

It has since been cleared.