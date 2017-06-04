Months to complete work at Ballybrophy train station road junction in Laois

An extremely busy junction due to commuters using the railway station.

That was Chairman Cllr John King’s description of Ballybrophy bridge at a Municipal District meeting recently.

When, he asked, would work be completed at the location? Work that included the installation of traffic lights and the provision of road markings.

Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem reported progress on the provision of lights. It would take 10 to 12 weeks to complete the work, he estimated.