M7 closed after three car collision near Ballybrittas

The M7 has been closed northbound following a serious three car collision beyond the Monasterevin junction on the M7 motorway.

Sources indicate that there has been a possible fatality in the incident which occurred on the northbound side.

Gardaí are at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the motorway through Ballybrittas and back onto the M7 at Junction 14 Monasterevin.

Laois/Kildare: Diversions in place M7 Nthbound at J14 following a 3 car collision. Divert by J15. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 1, 2017