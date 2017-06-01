Motorists caught speeding get new way to pay fixed fines to avoid court

Motorists must will avoid court date if they pay double the speeding fine

The Tánaiste and Minister for Justice and Equality, Frances Fitzgerald today commenced the Courts Act 2017 which will provide a third payment option for road traffic offences.

Up to 1 June 2017, a Fixed Charge Notice offence afforded two payment options before a summons was issued requiring a person to attend court. A first period of 28 days during which the person may pay the fixed charge amount, followed by a second period of 28 days, during which the person may pay the fixed charge amount plus 50%. The current fixed charge is €80.

“The third payment option will allow for the payment of the fixed charge amount plus 100% from time of summons service up to seven days before the date of their court appearance.

“So if a person takes up the third payment option, proceedings will be discontinued and they will not have to attend court,” said the Tánaiste.

She said this should to an increase in payment rates and reduction in the volume of road traffic offence cases proceeding to court.

The delivery of the third payment option project is the culmination of a number of years work and ongoing, close engagement between my Department, the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, An Garda Síochána and the Courts Service.