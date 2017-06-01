M7 motorway reopens after serious three car crash

No confirmation of injuries yet from Dublin / Cork / Limerick motorway collision

Gardai have reopened the M7 motorway Limerick/ Cork / Dublin Rd northbound at J15 Ballybrittas following the serious collision earlier this afternoon.

The M7 remains was closed following a serious three car collision beyond the Monasterevin junction in Kildare on the M7 motorway this afternoon.

Traffic was diverted off at Junction 15 via the Old Dublin Rd but the motorway backed on the motorway for several kilmotres.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Laois Fire and Rescue Service attended but were not required on arrival.

There was report of an fatality but this has not yet been confirmed.