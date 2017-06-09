Brexit car import boom continues as Nissan Qashqai takes pole position in May

The Nissan Qashqai was the top new private car model sold in May 2017 while Brexit inspired import car sales has been driven up by half so far this year, according to the latest official car sales figures

In May 2017, 9,581 new private cars were licensed for the first time, a decrease of 5.4% compared with May 2016. A total of 7,732 used (imported) private cars were licensed, representing a rise of 40.9% on the same month last year.

Volkswagen (984) was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in May 2017, followed by Renault (964), Nissan (805) and Toyota (745).

The Central Statistics Office today (9th June, 2017) released new statistics on vehicle licensing for May 2017. Commenting on the report, Brendan Curtin, Statistician said:

“There were 83,761 new private cars licensed in the first five months of 2017. This is a drop of 10.3% on the same period last year but the number of imported private cars licensed has risen by 49.6%," he said.

The continued rise in used car imports is almost certainly driven by the fall in the value of Sterling against the Euro a trend the looks likely to continue in the wake of the British General Election.

The CSO also launched a new online application (Ireland's Top Motors) allowing people to view vehicle licensing data and rank their own car model for a particular month.

The top five new car models licensed in May 2017 were Nissan Qashqai, Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Octavia, Renault Clio and Ford Fiesta.

The online application also presents annual data on private cars, commercial vehicles, motor cycles and tractors in graphical form. It will allow users to follow trends in fuel types, colours and top makes.”

Information on the ranking of car models can also be found back as far as January 2014 in the new statbank table.