Five year old girl struck by car in hit and run in Portlaoise

A young girl suffered a broken leg after being hit by a car in a hit and run in Portlaoise on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at around 6.15pm in Clondarrig Court, Bellingham, on the Mountrath Road.

The five-year old girl was hit initially while playing. Its understood she was then hit a second time whilst the car drove away at speed.

She was taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital with a broken leg.

Anyone who saw a car driving driving at speed on the Mountrath Road is being asked to contact Portlaoise Gardaí on 057 867 4100.