Gardai appealing for information in Carlow hit and run collision

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision in Carlow on Saturday evening.

At approximately 8.20pm two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a 4x4 vehicle while out walking on a local road in the Urglin Rutland area of Carlow Town.



A 59-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured while the second pedestrian, a 23-year-old female, sustained minor injuries.

They were both taken by ambulance to St. Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny. Their injuries are described as non life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059-9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800