People commuting to Dublin for work losing weeks in their cars

Irish motorists are losing 14 days on average per year commuting into the Dublin city centre, a new survey has found.

A survey carried out by easytrip, the electronic parking and tolling tag provider, revealed that those surveyed believe that the proposed changes to the traffic flow on the north and south quays would see this figure increase by an additional 10 days annually equating to a total of 24 days a year in the car.

Of those surveyed 81% commuted to Dublin city centre by car with 73% stating that the proposed Dublin quays traffic flow system will affect them and also highlighted their concern for cyclists on the same route. More than 50% also highlighting that the changes would deter them from driving into the city.

CENSUS 2016 STORY ON COMMUTING HERE The overall number commuting to work increased to 1.88 million and increase of 10 per cent.

Commenting on the survey, Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip Ireland said: “We carried out this survey to find out what impact the proposed changes to the traffic flow on the quays would have and our survey has clearly revealed that these changes will affect drivers and have a significant impact on retailers also.”

“Driving into the city centre is the quickest option for many commuters, in particular, as the current public transport network isn’t suitable for their requirements (62% of those surveyed). It’s alarming to see that city commuting times total 14 days each year using a car, the mode of transport perceived to be the most efficient option by those surveyed. 14 days is too much and it would be absurd to impose longer travel times on stretched Dublin commuters at a time when the public transport infrastructure required to create an efficient, vibrant city centre, is not in place,” concluded Colin.

Notes on survey:

* 1,500 surveyed – respondents based in Dublin and surrounding commuter belt including county Kildare and county Wicklow.

* On average commuters said they spend approximately 43 minutes each way on their daily commute to Dublin city. This is averaged out over a year equating to 14 days behind the wheel on the commute to work.

* On average commuters said that the proposed changes would add 32 minutes in addition to the 43 minutes each way on their daily commute to Dublin city. This is averaged out over a year equating to an additional 10 days behind the wheel on the commute to work.