Global premiere for Kia Picanto

The all-new Kia Picanto makde its global premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, bringing a new, more youthful and energetic character to the A-segment.

Created in collaboration by Kia’s design centers in Namyang, Korea and Frankfurt, Germany, the new Picanto boasts a youthful, energetic look, using its new dimensions and bold body lines for a more assertive stance.

A performance-inspired GT-Line model is available for the first time.

Inside, the new model’s high-quality, high-tech cabin features a ‘floating’ 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

New in-car technologies and connectivity features including Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay™ and a wireless smartphone charger. The new model also offers buyers greater potential for customization than ever before, with 11 exterior paint colors and a range of interior color packs for buyers to choose from.

The new Picanto has a larger cabin than many of its rivals, and the largest cargo capacity of any A-segment car (255 litres).

New measures to address noise, vibration and harshness will make it one of the most refined in its class. Safety is also improved, with a strong new bodyshell featuring twice the proportion of Advanced High Strength Steel compared to the outgoing model.

The Picanto is the first car in its class to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking.

From launch at the start of Q2 2017, the new Picanto will be available with 1.0- and 1.25-liter gasoline engines, with CO2 emissions from just 89 g/km.

In Q4 2017, Kia will also offer the new model with the company’s new 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline direct injection (T-GDI) power unit, producing 100 ps.

