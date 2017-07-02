New Renault Megane ST, an Estate with panache

The new Renault Megane range now includes, the 5-door hatchback, the ST (Estate) and the Gran Coupe, a four door saloon with sweeping coupe-like lines.

The car I am in this week is the GT Line estate or ST as Renault like to call it.

ST stands for Sports Tourer. The GT- Line models sit higher up the specification ladder and are versions that are a little bit special with an emphasis on a sporty theme which adds to the appeal of the new Megane ST.

So has it got street cred?

The style is fresh and contemporary, with bold lines. It is one of the most stylish new estates on the market, putting arch rivals in the shade on the style stakes.

The 17 inch alloys look good and the sweeping curves of the car look well.

Other nice detail design touches are the dramatic front and rear light clusters with LED daytime running lights. All in all the Megane Sports Tourer looks very well indeed.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin layout is clean and concise, while the materials used feel top class except for the matt finish plastic surround to the centre console. The fit and finish of everything else is beyond reproach and the ergonomics of the design means everything is perfectly placed for ease of use.

There are a variety of trims and finishes to suit your particular taste.

The driving position is very good with height adjustment for both the seat and steering wheel allowing one to get the best seating position possible.

Standard equipment on the GT Line Sports Tourer really is comprehensive (too much to list here) but highlights include multiple airbags, ABS, ESP, EBD, ISOFIX, power windows, remote key card entry (just approach the car the car unlocks automatically), push-button start, auto locking, (walk away it locks itself) Bluetooth, climate control, multi-function steering wheel, figure hugging Sports Seats, the excellent R-Link Multimedia system with 7 inch touchscreen and Tom Tom live services with European navigation mapping, auto wipers, and much more.

There is “mood lighting the colour of which is selectable as is the style of the digitally generated but analogue look instruments. Very Impressive!

Accommodation is pretty good all round with adequate head and legroom both front and rear and a decent sized load area with a full size spare wheel.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 1.5 110 bhp dci turbo diesel engine is a real revelation. It is a gem. It proves quite lively, refined and very frugal. Performance is good and mid range torque impressive.

This lovely engine is mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox, and over my test period this new Megane ST burned just 5.8 litres of diesel per 100km in mixed driving conditions giving it a range of about 800km between refuels. Road tax is just €190.00 per year.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The set-up of the new Megane Sports Tourer is pretty good offering a nice balance between comfort and handling.

The ride is supple even over poor road surfaces and noise levels are well suppressed.

On the motorway it cruises easily at higher speeds and is a refined car in which to travel. It feels nimble and agile through corners too.

Overall then its a very nice car to drive!

So What is the Verdict?

The new Megane Sports Tourer is a real cracker. Its high tech, very smart looking, packed full of standard kit, proves practical, frugal and is a pleasant drive.

The impressive new Renault Megane ST range starts at €20,490 for the “Expression” model. While the Megane Sports Tourer GT-Line as tested costs €26,990.

The Megane ST is indeed an estate car with panache!