Pensioner dies in Carlow road accident

Gardaí at Carlow are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Cloughna, Carlow at approximately 8.30am on Sunday morning.

A male driver in his 70s (the only occupant) was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a concrete wall at the above location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened. The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.