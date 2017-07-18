Traffic: Expect delays following Laois/Offaly road crash

There has been a collision on the northbound N80 Laois/Offaly Road between Mountmellick and Killeigh.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

It is understood that ESB wires came down in the collision, and an electricity pole is lying across the road, Gardaí have confirmed.

Delays can be expected by motorists taking the alternative routes in the area. Gardaí have also said there was an oil spill on the road but the route is expected to re-open before 11.30am.

No injuries have been reported.