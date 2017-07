The N80 road between Mountmellick and Killeigh has re-opened following a collision yesterday morning.

The crash left an ESB pole lying in the way of traffic, prompting gardaí to close the road for a time.

Gardaí have also said there was an oil spill that caused the road to remain closed.

An ambulance attended the scene but it is understood no injuries were reported.

Read more about the crash here.

Read more on Laois motoring news here.