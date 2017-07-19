Relief promised for Laois commuters on 'car park' M7 through Kildare

Thousands of Laois people and business who travel to Dublin and Kildare daily may have their journey times cut with addition of a extra lane to a road that was called a 'car park' by a Laois truck haulier this year.

The M7 Naas to Newbridge Bypass Widening Scheme is currently progressing through the tender stage and Kildare County Council is currently reviewing the tenders to win the project.

The tender recommendation from Kildare County Council in August 2017 and contracts will issue thereafter. The scheme involves widening approximately 13.5km of the M7 motorway from dual two to three lanes. Once completed the works will have a significant impact on motorists from both a safety and reduced travel time perspective.

Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, welcomed the progress and the benefit the should follow on for commuters.

“Many commuters from my constituency spend a significant portion of their working week on the motorway networks and I hope the installation of a third lane on the M7 will greatly improve their daily commute," said the Fine Gael TD.

He acknowledged the effort of the Department of Transport, TII and Kildare County Council and looked forward to the completion of this scheme. Former Laois County Council County Manager Peter Carey is overseeing the project in his new job as Chief Executive of the Kildare council.

Earlier, Ger Hyland of Hyland Transport in Rosenallis hit out at traffic congestion on the road earlier this year.

Mr Hyland told the Irish Times that traffic congestion from Dublin has grown to the point where trucks have to repeatedly stop and start. He cited the N/M7 from Dublin to the M9 Waterford south of Naas, Co Kildare, which he said was like a car park most evenings.

Mr Hyland said the tolls were initially tolerable as the new motorways provided fuel efficiency as opposed to travelling through congested towns. However, he said traffic congestion from Dublin has now grown to the point where trucks have to repeatedly stop and start.

During the Fine Gael leadership campaign Simon Coveney said 10,000 people a day are leaving Portlaoise for work each day. Many travel by car.