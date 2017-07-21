Huge number leaving Laois by car to get to work Census suggests

New evidence backs up claims that 10,000 people are leaving Laois everyday for work mostly by car.

The latest results from the Census 2016 reveal over 22,500 people in Laois travel to work by car making up two thirds of the total 33,200 traveling to work everyday.

There are an awful lot of early risers among the commuters. Most of the people who leave their homes in the mornings between 6:30an - 8am are adults going to work rather than children going school.

In total, 18,700 adults leave home by 8am each morning. A further 3,935 people are out the door before 6.30am according to the figures compiled by the Central Statistics Office.

Many face long journey times. Of the 51,926 who make daily commutes, 8,800 face ¾ hour - 1½ hours in cars or other forms of transport to get to school or work. More than 32,000 people of journey times of less than half an hour.

Cars are by some distance the most common way to travel. Of the 53,908 people daily trips to work or school, more than 35,000 people travel by car.

A staggeringly low number - 1,324 people from a total of 33,287 - use public transport to commute to work. Only 1,908 workers traveling on foot. Just over 3,100 children walk to school.

Nearly 2,000 work from home.

Minister Simon Coveney claimed during his campaign for the Fine Gael leadership that some 10,000 people commute from Portlaoise to work in Dublin each day. To read more on the story Click Here

This week Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, welcomed the progress on the widening of the Naas to Newbridge stretch of the M7 motorway. A third lane will be added to 13.5km of the road which is used by many Laois residents to get to work. To read more on the story Click Here