Eircode and AA point the way

The Eircode system, a seven character code assigned to digitally identify every address in Ireland makes life a little more straightforward for Irish citizens.

The Automobile Association (AA) is known for providing reliable traffic information, automobile breakdown services and insurance policies.

This summer the AA is including Eircodes on its signage to make it as easy as possible for event goers to find a destination.

Festivals, including Longitude, and events such as the Southern Bride Show in Cork and the Open Regional Qualifying in Ballybunion, are among many venues that will now include the Eircode on AA signage.

People can simply input an Eircode into the AA Routeplanner app - but not whilst driving - to get directions to a destination.

Using the Eircode system is a simple way of standardising individual addresses so that locations can be pinpointed more easily, for example by the National Ambulance Service.

Eircode simplifies route planning for both the public and businesses and enables accurate and efficient provision of goods and services.

Liam Duggan, MD, Eircode, said: “We are delighted that the AA is embracing the Eircode system.

“ The AA is a renowned organisation for providing reliable services and support to the drivers of Ireland and its use of the Eircode system will further bolster and enhance that offering.”

Joe Langan, Business Services, AA Ireland, said:

“The AA is always keen to offer motorists the best of what is on offer whether that’s traffic information, breakdown services, or insurance policies.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide our customers, and the motorists of Ireland with an efficiency and accuracy tool such as the Eircode system.”