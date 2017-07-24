Portlaoise town centre road closures

There will be a number of road closures in Portlaoise town centre over the coming weeks.

The first road closure is taking place today, July 24, at Well Road, just off Main Street, which is closed on Monday, July 24 from 8:00am to 6:30pm.

Road closures will be in place at Bridge Street, Portlaoise from 7:00pm Monday, July 31 to 6:30am Wednesday, August 2.

Church Avenue, Portlaoise will be closed from 8:00am Tuesday, August 8 to 6:30pm Friday, August 11.

Take note of these road closures to avoid delays when travelling in Laois over the coming weeks.

