Portlaoise town centre road closures

There will be a number of road closures in Portlaoise town centre over the coming weeks.

The first road closure is taking place today, July 24, at Well Road, just off Main Street, which is closed on Monday, July 24 from 8:00am to 6:30pm.

Road closures will be in place at Bridge Street, Portlaoise from 7:00pm Monday, July 31 to 6:30am Wednesday, August 2.

Church Avenue, Portlaoise will be closed from 8:00am Tuesday, August 8 to 6:30pm Friday, August 11.

All three of these road closures are to facilitate the upgrade of the electricity supply network in Portlaoise town. Temporary Traffic Management and Road Diversion arrangements will be in place.

Take note of these road closures to avoid delays when travelling in Laois over the coming weeks.

In another part of the county, a road is closed to public traffic on Monday, July 24 on the road from Dunmore to Watercastle, Durrow Co. Laois. The road is closed to allow for Surface Dressing works and access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversions are signposted.

N80 Road works

Temporary stop-go boards are in place today, Monday, July 24 on the main N80 Portlaoise to Mountmellick road on Monday, July 24 from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

