Renault GAA Panel Roadshow visits Joe Mallon Portlaoise on Thursday

Renault Ireland has been on the road this summer for lively discussions on the GAA Championships, with its next stop at Joe Mallon Motors on Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise this Thursday, July 27.

The panel will include GAA stars and Renault ambassadors former Kerry footballer and five time All-Ireland medal holder Marc Ó Sé, former Dublin footballer and three time All-Ireland champ Alan Brogan, and Westmeath footballing legend and Sunday Game pundit Dessie Dolan.

The ever-entertaining and knowledgeable Marty Morrissey will act as the Master of Ceremonies.

The panel will also be joined by local county GAA representatives - Laois senior footballer (and Sales Executive at Joe Mallon Motors) Padraig Clancy; Maurice Deegan, who as a Laois referee has refereed three All-Ireland senior Gaelic football championship finals at Croke Park; Johnny Doyle, a former Kildare senior footballer who is also one of the few Kildare men to captain the county and win silverware in Croke Park, and Pat McEnaney from Monaghan who has refereed four All-Ireland football finals.

The panel event will take place on Thursday, July 27 from 7pm where refreshments will be served before the panel discussion begins.

Those interested in attending should contact Joe Mallon Motors Portlaoise on (057) 86 65800 to reserve their seats.

Patrick Magee, Country Operations Manager Renault Ireland said:

“We are delighted to get on the road with some of the GAA’s most legendary players and Renault ambassadors - Marc Ó Sé, Dessie Dolan and Alan Brogan as our GAA experts – and we’re looking forward to some friendly rivalry and unique insights as the Championship season hots up!”