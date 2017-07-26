Portlaoise road closure remains in place today

The Well Road in Portlaoise town centre remains closed today.

Anyone travelling in the area should note that more bollards have been put in place to manage traffic flow on Main Street.

Care is needed as the road has been narrowed by the bollards.

Less parking is available on the street due to the ongoing roadworks.

The small road which is just off Main Street has been closed to facilitate the upgrade of the electricity supply network in Portlaoise town.

Motorists should take an alternative route to avoid delays.

