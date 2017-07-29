All-New Ford Fiesta – most technologically advanced small car on sale in Europe

The All-New Ford Fiesta delivers the most sophisticated range of driver assistance technologies and connectivity features of any volume small car on sale in Europe, as part of the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of variants in more than 40 years of Fiesta history.

Different versions of the All-New Fiesta available at launch include the stylish Fiesta Titanium, the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line, the upscale Fiesta Vignale, and Fiesta Zetec.

The Fiesta Active crossover – the first in a new line-up of Active vehicles to be rolled out across the Ford range in years to come – and the All-New 200 PS Fiesta ST will also go on sale next year.

Three and five-door Fiesta variants will deliver superior quality and refinement; feature a stylish new exterior and revolutionary interior design with more personalisation options than ever before.

Ford has also further enhanced the Fiesta’s widely acclaimed fun to drive character.

“It's because we share our customers’ passion for Fiesta that we’ve been able to take this iconic small car’s lovable, fun and sporty-to-drive character to the next level, with a greater choice of models than ever and each with a distinctive personality,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director, Ford Ireland.

Among an unprecedented range of Fiesta driver assistance features – supported by sensor technologies capable of monitoring up to 130 metres ahead – is an enhanced Pedestrian Detection system that for the first time can help prevent collisions at night; and the first Ford Active Park Assist system that can deliver brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free.

Fiesta is also the first Ford vehicle to feature a premium B&O PLAY Sound System, and for the first time offers an openable panoramic glass roof.

The Fiesta’s sophisticated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is supported by floating high-definition touchscreens up to 8-inches, and a spacious and ergonomic interior features an almost 50 per cent reduction in centre console buttons for a more intuitive environment.

Cutting-edge powertrains include Ford’s multi-award winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140 PS, and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel offering 120 PS – the first high-power diesel Fiesta powertrain.

An All-New six-speed transmission with innovative friction reduction technologies helps deliver CO2 emissions from 82 g/km, and fuel efficiency from 3.2 l/100 km.

Expanded Fiesta line-up

The most comprehensive Fiesta range ever meets growing consumer demand for greater choice and improved quality within the small car segment.

The All-New Fiesta will for the first time be offered as a luxurious Ford Fiesta Vignale model – part of the Ford Vignale upscale product and ownership experience.

The Fiesta Vignale offers unique 18-inch alloys wheel designs, exclusive exterior detailing and colours, and hexagonal-quilted, tuxedo-stitched leather seats.

Ford last year introduced for the first time a new range of ST-Line models that deliver exterior and interior styling inspired by Ford Performance models alongside powerful Ford EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel engines, for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models – but do not require the full performance delivered by optimised ST engines and chassis with sports technologies.

The Fiesta ST-Line features sporty exterior styling including unique alloy wheels, grille, front and rear bumper and side-skirt designs.

The interior features sports seats, alloy pedals and a flat-bottomed steering wheel, while the driving experience is enhanced with sports suspension.

The Fiesta Vignale, ST-Line, Titanium and Zetec models will next year be joined by:

- All-New Fiesta Active – the first Fiesta crossover model, combining rugged SUV-inspired styling that includes raised ride-height, roof bars and additional cladding; hatchback practicality; and true Fiesta driving dynamics

- All-New Fiesta ST – the first Ford Performance model ever powered by a three-cylinder engine, and the first Fiesta ST to feature selectable Drive Modes

Technologically advanced small car

An unprecedented range of technologies enhance Fiesta comfort, convenience and safety.

Advanced driver assistance technologies are supported by two cameras, three radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors, which in combination are able to monitor 360 degrees around the vehicle, and scan the road ahead up to a distance of 130 metres – more than the length of a football pitch.

Fiesta is the first Ford to deliver an enhanced version of Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection that can detect people who are in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path, using light from the Fiesta’s headlights at night.

The system is designed to reduce the severity of some frontal collisions involving vehicles and pedestrians, or help drivers avoid some impacts altogether.

A wider camera angle helps to better track pedestrian movements.

Also offered for the first time on Fiesta is Ford’s Active Park Assist with Perpendicular Parking, which helps drivers find suitable spaces and park hands‑free nose-to-tail and side-by-side with other cars.

Further enhanced for Fiesta, the technology for the first time can now apply the brakes if drivers do not respond to system guidance and proximity warnings while performing forward and reverse manoeuvres, and a collision with a parked car or obstacle to the front or rear is imminent.

Park-Out Assist – which helps drivers exit a parallel parking space by operating the steering while the driver operates the accelerator and brake – also is available.

“For some drivers our automated parking technologies deliver a ‘future shock’: they remain so advanced that customers using them for the very first time can be a little awe-struck,” said Jon Buttress, Fiesta chief program engineer.

“Brake interventions for Active Park Assist can prevent distracted drivers from having low speed parking bumps, and make parking in tight spaces even less stressful.”

Further features available for the first time on Fiesta and offering enhanced functionality include:

· Traffic Sign Recognition, which is now able to monitor multiple speed limits that apply to individual motorway lanes displayed on overhead gantries, and update the display if the driver changes lane

· Auto High Beam, which now performs more effectively in situations where a central barrier divides opposing carriageways, and can detect oncoming trucks to avoid dazzling drivers positioned above the central divide.

A new soft-ramping feature improves comfort for drivers at night with soft transitioning between high- and low-beam

All New Ford Fiesta in Ireland

In Ireland All-New Fiesta will be initially available in Zetec and Titanium series with ST-Line and Vignale series arriving in late 2017.

Lead in pricing will start at €16,550 (Fiesta Zetec 3-door 1.1 litre petrol 70PS).

More comprehensive details on the Fiesta range including full pricing will be issued when the car arrives in Ireland at the end of July.

Visit the local dealers, Downeys Autostop, Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

Call 057 8622048.