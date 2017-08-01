Driving disqualifications now mutual between UK and Ireland

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross has announced a new provision to facilitate the mutual recognition of driving disqualifications between Ireland and the UK, which comes into operation today, 1 August.

"The mutual recognition of driving disqualifications is an important road safety measure because it aims to target dangerous drivers on our roads. The disqualifications relate to drivers disqualified for reckless or dangerous driving, hit and run driving, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs," stated Minister Ross.

"Mutual recognition of driving disqualifications is an important road safety measure for both Ireland and the UK, and is one of a series of measures I am introducing which will reduce road injuries and ultimately save lives.

The Minister added: "Maintaining the common travel area and our economic links with the UK are important priorities for Ireland, and this Agreement will make a contribution towards that objective, as well as making an important contribution to road safety."

The new measures are underpinned by an International Agreement between Ireland and the UK, which comes into effect today and primary legislative provisions in Ireland and the UK, which have now been commenced.

Under the Ireland/UK Agreement, the driving disqualification is, in effect, transferred by the State which imposes it to the licence of the offender’s ‘home’ State. So, the legal consequence of the offence committed follows the offender home.

What offences are covered by the Agreement?

The Agreement concerns disqualifications arising from a range of traffic offences, such as:

Reckless or dangerous driving (whether or not resulting in death, injury or serious risk).

Wilful failure to carry out the obligations placed on drivers after being involved in road accidents.

Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other substances affecting or diminishing the mental and physical abilities of a driver.

Refusal to submit to alcohol and drug tests

Driving a vehicle faster than the permitted speed

Driving a vehicle whilst disqualified.

Other conduct constituting an offence for which a driving disqualification has been imposed by the State of the offence:of a duration of six months or more, or

of a duration of less than six months where this has been agreed between the Contracting States.