Man killed in road crash in Portarlington

A 22-year old man has been killed in a road crash in Portarlington.

Gardai are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Kilmullen, Portarlington at approximately 3.50am this morning, Monday August 7th.

The year old male driver was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.