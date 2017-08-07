Man killed in Laois crash is from Kildare

A young man who died in a fatal car crash at Kilmullen, Portarlington, in the early hours of Monday morning is from Monasterevin.

Gardai confirmed the Kildare link just after midday, but did not name the driver.

The 22-year old man died when the car he was driving collided with a wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.