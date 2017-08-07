Portarlington crash victim named

The young man who died in a fatal car crash at Kilmullen, Portarlington, in the early hours of Monday morning, August 7, has been named as Daniel Delaney, an army man in training, who is from Cloncarlin, Monasterevin.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 3.50am. Mr Delaney was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided with a wall.

The stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. It reopened late Monday afternoon.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.