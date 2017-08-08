'Sensational' weekend at Boland Carlow as all new Peugeot 5008 SUV arrives

With the help of the Peugeot 3008 SUV; Car of the Year 2017 and the arrival of the all new Peugeot 5008 SUV to their showroom as the first to arrive in the country, Boland Peugeot held a ‘Sensational’ event last weekend from the 27th to the 29th of July.

Those who visited the showroom last weekend were treated with an exclusive preview, the first in the country of the all new Peugeot 5008 SUV.

The SUV, launched at the beginning of June in France, arrived at Bolands the moment it landed in the country.

Speaking about the event, Ray Furlong, Sales Manager at Boland Peugeot, said:

We were ecstatic to be the first dealership in the country to have the all new Peugeot 5008 SUV in our showroom for our customers to see!

Peugeot are really having a fantastic year; with technological advances and revamps on several models across the range, the new Peugeot 3008 SUV picking up car of the year, the Expert Van picking up Irish Van of the Year 2017, the 2008 awarded as Irish Small SUV of the Year 2017 and their Puretech Petrol Engine named Engine of the Year for the 3RD consecutive time!

Holding the sensational event last weekend gave us a chance to acknowledge the Peugeot brand in its latest chapter of a saga that recounts a tireless search for excellence – a chapter that the all new Peugeot 5008 SUV embodies.”

The ‘Sensational’ Peugeot event took place at Boland Carlow last weekend with offers including 0% finance or up to €4,500 scrappage and 5 years warranty on all 172 passenger car models.

If you missed out, don’t worry as we’ll be sure to get a sensational deal on a 172 for you no matter when you pop by!

Boland Carlow, Dublin Road, Carlow Tel: 059 918 3333