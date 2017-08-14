New Ford Fiesta arrives

The All-New Ford Fiesta delivers the most sophisticated range of driver assistance technologies and connectivity features of any volume small car on sale in Europe, as part of the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of variants in more than 40 years of Fiesta history.

All-New Fiesta Zetec and Titanium series are available from launch in Ireland and they will joined by the the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line and the upscale Fiesta Vignale before the end of 2017.

The Fiesta Active crossover – the first in a new line-up of Active vehicles to be rolled out across the Ford range in years to come – and the All-New 200 PS Fiesta ST will also go on sale next year.

Three and five-door Fiesta variants will deliver superior quality and refinement; feature a stylish new exterior and revolutionary interior design with more personalisation options than ever before.

Ford has also further enhanced the Fiesta’s widely acclaimed fun to drive character.

“It's because we share our customers’ passion for Fiesta that we’ve been able to take this iconic small car’s lovable, fun and sporty-to-drive character to the next level, with a greater choice of models than ever and each with a distinctive personality,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director, Ford Ireland.

“We now have a Fiesta option for every driver, with advanced technologies and features that small-car customers could only have dreamed of just a few years ago.”

Among an unprecedented range of Fiesta driver assistance features – supported by sensor technologies capable of monitoring up to 130 metres ahead – is an enhanced Pedestrian Detection system that for the first time can help prevent collisions at night; and the first Ford Active Park Assist system that can deliver brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free.

Fiesta is also the first Ford vehicle to feature a premium B&O PLAY Sound System, and for the first time offers an openable panoramic glass roof.

The Fiesta’s sophisticated SYNC 3 communications and entertainment system is supported by floating high-definition touchscreens up to 8-inches, and a spacious and ergonomic interior features an almost 50 per cent reduction in centre console buttons for a more intuitive environment.

Cutting-edge powertrains include Ford’s multi-award winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140 PS, and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel offering 120 PS – the first high-power diesel Fiesta powertrain.

An All-New six-speed transmission with innovative friction reduction technologies helps deliver CO2 emissions from 82 g/km, and fuel efficiency from 3.2 l/100 km.

The most comprehensive Fiesta range ever meets growing consumer demand for greater choice and improved quality within the small car segment.

The All-New Fiesta will for the first time be offered as a luxurious Ford Fiesta Vignale model – part of the Ford Vignale upscale product and ownership experience.

The Fiesta Vignale offers unique 18-inch alloys wheel designs, exclusive exterior detailing and colours, and hexagonal-quilted, tuxedo-stitched leather seats.

Ford last year introduced for the first time a new range of ST-Line models that deliver exterior and interior styling inspired by Ford Performance models alongside powerful Ford EcoBoost petrol and TDCi diesel engines, for customers who aspire to the sporty image of Ford’s ST models.