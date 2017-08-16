Village shop robbed near M7 motorway in Laois by armed masked men

A busy village shop in Laois just off the M7 motorway has been robbed by two armed and masked raiders.

Laois Gardaí have reported that at 820pm on Tuesday, August 15 two males entered above Murphy's Foodstore Ballybrittas.

One was carrying a hammer the second possibly carrying a knife. One male went behind the counter and cash from the till, threatening a staff member.

Both males then left the store and sped away in a dark coloured vehicle. Both males were wearing balaclavas, one wearing white tshirt and black bottoms, the other wearing navy and white top with black bottoms.

No further info avail of culprits direction of travel or amount stolen but Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Ballybrittas is located close to the M7 Dublin/Cork/Limerick Road. A number of shops have been raided in the village in recent times.

Get in touch with Gardaí in Portlaoise at 057 867 4100