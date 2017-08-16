Local car dealership looking for Sales Executive

Michael Moore Car Sales Portarlington, main Volkswagen dealer for Laois and Offaly, have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Sales Executive

The Role:

Selling vehicles in accordance with targets set by the Sales Manager whilst adhering to company and manufacturer guidelines

Carry out accurate appraisals of all vehicles offered for part exchange.

Prospect for new and used car customers on a regular basis to create additional sales opportunities.

Requirements:

Minimum 3 years’ experience within a franchise dealership environment

Highly analytical and comfortable using modern DMS software

Ultra-professional demeanour with an ambition to achieve targets

Evidence of having consistently achieved sales objectives within a dealership setting

What’s on Offer?

Salary plus commission

Product Knowledge Training

Company car

Mobile phone

If this position interests you then forward your CV to fergus.byrne@mmcs.ie

