What is the new Suzuki Swift like to drive?

The new Suzuki Swift is finally here! This is Suzuki’s third generation of the model.

It is 10% lighter, 19% more powerful, and 8% more fuel efficient than the old model.There are three trim grades available, SZ3, SZ-T and SZ5.

Suzuki are well known as producers of some pretty good small cars. Yet one of their biggest sellers over the years has been the well known Vitara 4x4.

Suzuki’s presence in Ireland is really very small in part due to the fact that they have lacked certain models in their range which meant some loyal Suzuki customers had no model to choose from should they wish for example to move up the range. However they seem t be getting the model range sorted now and the new Swift is an example of that.

So has it any street cred?

This is a very smart and compact hatchback. The style is attractive and there are nice detail touches such as alloy wheels and some attractive chrome trim to give it a classy feel. There are 10 colours to choose from and personalisation options for both the interior and exterior, so you can design your own Swift! This does not look like a car built to a budget. I like it.

So What’s it like inside?

The interior is functional and well designed with a good driving position and plenty of standard kit. For example all models get six airbags, air conditioning, DAB radio with USB and Bluetooth front electric windows and rear privacy glass.

The SZ-T adds, Smartphone link display, rear view camera, front foglight and alloy wheels, while the SZ5 adds auto air-conditioning, Navigation, LED headlamps, 16 inch polished alloys, rear electric windows, and adaptive cruise control.

The quality of the materials used in the cabin is generally good though one or two items of trim could have had a more quality feel.

The cabin is roomy too and will seat four adults in reasonable comfort while the boot will hold a reasonable sized suitcase and a few small bags.

What is under the bonnet?

This new Boosterjet 1.0 litre petrol turbo is a really impressive powerplant. Producing a whopping 110 bhp with 170Nm of torque and mated to a 5-speed gearbox performance really is most impressive for an engine of this size.

I was most impressed with how the new Swift performed. Its quick with plenty of mid range urge for safe overtaking. This new engine really is the best of both worlds offering decent performance but true frugality. I returned an average test consumption of just 5.2 litres per 100km.

Road tax for the 1.0 litre Boosterjet is €190.00 per year.

Will I enjoy driving it?

The new Swift handles quite well. The suspension set up is naturally geared towards comfort. The Swift is surefooted on wet or dry roads, its easy to park in town due to its compact dimensions and it cruises happily all day at motorway speeds.

Noise levels are well suppressed making the new Swift a pleasant car in which to travel.

What is the final verdict?

I really like the new Suzuki Swift. It is a compact, well designed small hatchback that has a bit of character. The level of standard kit is quite good particularly if you go for the Z-T or Z5 version and it has decent amount of space too.

Its a Suzuki so it will be reliable and should offer years of trouble free motoring.

Prices for the new Swift start at €14,995 and have a 3-year parts and labour warranty.

The new Suzuki Swift 1.0 litre Boosterjet as tested here costs €19,385.

Suzuki are also currently offering 3 years free servicing or €350.00 worth of fuel with the new Swift.