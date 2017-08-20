New VW Golf is an evolution

The “new” VW Golf is here and like all new Golf’s its a case of evolution rather than revolution in most areas.

Really this is not an all-new car but a mid-life upgrade that includes some cosmetic changes and a revamp of the technology on board with items such as a digital cockpit and the option of “Gesture Control” now available.

More than 33 million Golf’s have been sold worldwide making it the best selling VW worldwide so VW are cautious not to change to much in what is obviously a winning formula.

The 3-door entry grade model kicks off at €20,895. There are a host of engines available from petrol to diesel, hybrid and fully electric but the car on test this week is the VW Golf 1.4 TFSI petrol turbo in R-Line specification.

There are now so many ways to personalise your Golf through “Winter Packs” “R-Line Pack” and so on that you really need to visit the VW website or yourvdealr for more detailed information.

So has it any street cred?

Well its a Golf! So it looks like a Golf which may not be the most exciting design on the market but it works! The R-Line version on test here has a sporty theme so the exterior benefits from R- Line bumpers and sill extensions, body coloured rear bumper, radiator grille with R-Line logo and some lovely chrome detailing including dual tail pipes. It looks rather like a GTI, so yes it certainly has street cred!

So Whats it like inside?

Unique to the R-Line pack interior is special fabric seat covering in ‘Carbon Flag” desgn, R-Line steering wheel in leather, Stainless Steel scuff plates, Leather trim with R-lIne logo and heated from seats.

The new digital dashboard is excellent and I am delighted to say the instruments actually look analogue. The functionality is excellent allowing for example the sat nav map to be automatically displayed between the speedometer and rev counter when in use.

I cannot list the full specification of the Line here but suffice to say its excellent and the car was for nothing. VW have also upgraded all the safety features with autonomous braking, pre crash warnings and so forth making this the safest and most high tech VW Golf yet!

So Whats under the bonnet?

My test car was powered by VW’s 1.4 litre TFSi petrol turbo producing a healthy 150 bhp and in this case mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Its a rather nice package with plenty of power where you need it but proving very quiet and refined. Road tax is €270.00 and over a week of mixed drinking it returned an average fuel consumption of 6.1 litres of petrol per 100km.

Will I enjoy driving it?

I think you will! The Golf R-Line is not a GTi but it handles very well and is set up to offer a comfortable ride which it does with aplomb. I spent many kilometres with the family on board over the holiday weekend and all agreed that this is one very nice car.

I like the detailing such as the illuminated mood lighting strips in the front doors, the way the whole car feels so well put together, the solid switchgear and the intuitive and very useful new technologies now on board. Its a pleasure to drive and the accommodation is excellent with bags of room both from and rear and a decent boot.

So whats the Verdict?

The R-Line version I tested costs in excess of €31,000 so its not the choice for everyone. However if you want a new VW Golf, that offers all the traditional Golf virtues but in addition has some sporty styling details both inside and out and is packed with the latest in automotive technologies then this is one beautiful motor car!