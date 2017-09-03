In my opinion the little Ford Fiesta is one of the most attractive small hatches around.

So the good news first of all is that Ford changed the car but not too much from a style point of view. I suppose you could say they have tweaked the style so the Fiesta looks as good as ever!

This is my first intro to the new car as I spent some time driving a variety of different models in the range around the roads of county Kildare at the Irish press launch.

My overall first impressions are very good. As with many new cars these days the real changes and advances are in the areas of electronics and connectivity.

Another area that manufacturers are focussing on is trying to offer buyers personalisation. When cars are mass produced as opposed to built in limited numbers personalisation was very difficult.

You cannot stop a production line of cars with lets say a black interior with aluminium trim to build one car with a beige interior with wood effect trim, its just too time consuming and expensive.

However with modern production processes personalisation packages have become the norm where you can order a pre determined set of options that are grouped into different packages. This works well for the car manufacturer and for you the buyer.

So it is with the new Fiesta! There are four different trim models to choose from, Zetec, Titanium, Vignale and ST-Line, yet you can completely personalise each model when ordering the car with a host of optional personalisation packs.

For example for the exterior colours such as Blazer Blue with a white roof are available. It is the same with the interior. So now the new Fiesta gets personal!

The engine line-up consists of Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140 PS, and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel offering 120 PS – the first high-power diesel Fiesta powertrain.

An All-New six-speed transmission with innovative friction reduction technologies is part of the new innovations on board.

There is an all-new suspension and Electronic Torque Vectoring Control. Cornering grip improved Ford claim is improved by 10 per cent, braking distances by 8 per cent

The new Fiesta is also the first Ford with Pedestrian Detection that can help prevent collisions at night; Active Park Assist with brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free and now to keep everyone happy inside Fiesta also can be ordered with a premium B&O PLAY Sound System.

Ford’s latest version of SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen is standard and of course the usual Bluetooth and twin USB ports.

Small petrol engines are back in vogue and the Fiesta’s ECO boost 1.0 litre suits the car really well.

I enjoyed its perky performance and its refined and quiet while emitting a nice sound too. Overall the new Fiesta Impresses with high standards of refinement, great standard kit, a plethora of personalisation options and numerous technologies as standard that up to now we normally only see on larger more expensive cars.

Gone are the days when small cars were minimalist, poorly equipped and of questionable build quality.

The new Fiesta is an example of just how good the modern small car has become. However the new Fiesta does not have it all its own way. Look at the superb new Micra from Nissan. Its excellent too! Small cars now offer buyers almost everything you could get in a large car, so small is beautiful again! Prices for the new Ford Fiesta start at €16,550 for the entry level Zetec 3-door rising to €20,735 for the 5-door Titanium.