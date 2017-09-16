New Ford EcoSport SUV enhances quality, technology and capability

Ford has revealed the new Ford EcoSport compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) that will deliver enhanced versatility and capability, more refined styling and sophisticated technologies for customers in Europe, from later this year.

The new Ford EcoSport for the first time offers Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology for improved traction on- and off-road, combined with an advanced new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, delivering up to 125 PS and optimised CO2 emissions.

Also available for the first time as a sporty, Ford Performance-inspired EcoSport ST‑Line model, the new Ford EcoSport delivers driver assistance technologies including SYNC 3 connectivity, Cruise Control with Adjustable Speed Limiter and Rear View Camera.

Featuring enhanced dynamic, rugged and refined exterior styling, the new model is offered in 12 bold colours and offers even more personalisation options – including contrasting painted roof colour options that extend to the window pillars, upper door frames, rear roof spoiler and door mirrors.

A user-centric, upscale new interior offers a superior occupant experience with floating central 8-inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel and smart stowage solutions including an adjustable boot floor.

“Ford has sold 150,000 EcoSport compact SUVs in Europe since we first introduced the model to the region in 2014, and last year sales grew 40 per cent,” said Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company.

“The new Ford EcoSport offers customers even more style, comfort, capability and choice – blending rugged SUV functionality with city car practicality.”

The new Ford EcoSport for Europe will be built at Ford's manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania, following a €200 million investment, and goes on sale later this year, joining the Ford Edge and Kuga SUV models in Europe. A new SUV-inspired Fiesta Active crossover model also goes on sale in Europe next year.

The SUV segment is the fastest growing in Europe. Registrations of SUV models grew by more than 21 per cent year-on-year to account for more than one quarter of all new passenger car registrations in 2016. Last year, Ford’s SUV sales in Europe grew by more than 30 per cent.

Powerful and efficient

The new Ford EcoSport will deliver an optimised driving experience equipped with Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive.

The technology is offered in combination with the all-new 1.5-litre Ford EcoBlue diesel engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, delivering 125 PS and 300 Nm of torque, with 4.5 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 119 g/km CO2 emissions.

Intelligent All Wheel Drive measures how the car’s wheels are gripping the road surface and can adjust torque delivery up to 50/50 between the front and rear wheels in under 20 milliseconds – twenty times quicker than it takes to blink.

The system seamlessly transitions torque between all four wheels and provides a more secure footing on the road especially in slippery conditions.

Ford’s all-new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine is designed to deliver higher power for improved performance, alongside reduced CO2 emissions.

The refined four-cylinder engine features innovative technologies, including:

· Low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation combined with water-air charge cooling for more efficient combustion and reduced emissions

· An integrated intake manifold for optimised engine breathing

· Low-inertia turbocharging for faster, more controllable turbo response, featuring rocket engine materials designed for high temperature applications

· A high-pressure fuel injection system that is more responsive, quieter, and offers more precise fuel delivery

A 125 PS 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel model with front-wheel drive and all-new, low-friction six-speed manual gearbox will offer even lower CO2 and greater fuel-efficiency from mid-2018.

Ford’s 100 PS 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine combined with front-wheel drive and all-new six-speed manual gearbox will be available from launch.

Also offered will be Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol in 140 PS, 125 PS and – from mid-2018 – 100 PS power outputs, with a six-speed manual gearbox; and 125 PS with a six-speed automatic gearbox featuring steering-column mounted paddle-shifters for convenient gear-shifting.

The new EcoSport will continue to deliver ride and handling tuned specifically for customers in Europe, with optimised springs, dampers, spring aids, steering gear, rear axle twist beam, Electronic Stability Programme settings and steering assistance profiles.

Rugged and refined styling

The new Ford EcoSport features bold, dynamic Ford SUV styling, reflecting that of the mid-sized Kuga and large Edge.

A sculpted bonnet with a central bulge delivers a cleaner front-end appearance, supported by heated washer nozzles hidden beneath the upper bonnet lip.

The front-end design is dominated by a new large trapezoidal grille design and distinctive angular headlights that are now offered with a High Intensity Discharge lighting system, and incorporate stylish LED daytime running lights.

Angular fog light housings complete a front three quarter profile that was inspired by the straps of a rucksack and designed to reflect an adventurous character.

