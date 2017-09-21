Ploughing departure traffic heavy on Portlaoise Mountmellick road #ploughing17

Motorists in Laois should steer clear of the Portlaoise to Mountmellick road if the can because of traffic hold ups following the end of the National Ploughing Championships.

Thursday was the final day of the National Ploughing Championships at Screggan outside Tullamore and traffic is busy on a number of routes as people leave the site.

There are delays heading south through Mountmellick on the N80 Portlaoise Rd while Southbound traffic is slow into Birr on the N52 Tullamore Rd.