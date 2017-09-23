Gardai appeal for witnesses after man killed in road traffic accident in Carlow

Gardaí investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the R725, Castledermot Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow at approximately 4.30am this Saturday morning are appealing for witnesses.

A pedestrian, a man in his early 40s was fatally injured when he struck by a SUV. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The man's body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem examination will be carried out.



Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda