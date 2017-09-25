Laois and Offaly motorists can expect delays on the N80 between Tullamore and Portlaoise

Laois and Offaly motorists who travel on the N80 between Tullamore and Portlaoise can expect delays on the route for the next month.

A rolling stop/go system will be in place along the N80 Tullamore/Portlaoise Rd between Tullamore and Mountmellick from 8am Monday today (September 25) until Tuesday, October 31.

There were considerable delays this morning just outside Mountmellick for those travelling to Portlaoise as the works got underway.