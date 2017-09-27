Vehicle crash causes morning delays in rainy Portlaoise

Two cars were involved in a collision this morning

A traffic accident caused delays in Portlaoise this morning.

It is understood that one car drove into the rear of another, on the Stradbally road between the Stradbrook apartments and Beladd housing estate.

Gardaí attended the scene which delayed traffic for some time at rush hour this morning.

The scene is now understood to be clear. It is near to the Portlaoise Southern Circular Route, where 2,200 children attend five primary schools.

The first rain in some days has made driving conditions more slippery across Laois.

Roadworks are causing further delays in the county. Work is continuing on the Mountmellick to Killeigh N80, and on the Mountmellick to Emo road.