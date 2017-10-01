SEAT reveals pricing for all new SEAT Arona

SEAT Ireland has revealed pricing for all the new SEAT Arona ahead of its arrival in the Irish market in November.

Prices for the entry level S model of the SEAT Arona range start at just €17,995. The all-new SEAT Arona is SEAT’s first model in the A0 compact crossover segment, which is the fastest growing segment in Ireland.

Neil Dalton, Head of Marketing and Product at SEAT Ireland commented, “With every new model we introduce, one of our priorities is to ensure the pricing and specification is competitive for the market here in Ireland, and that we continue to provide value for our customers.

“We’re confident that we have achieved the best value vehicle in this rapidly growing segment.”

“Overall, we are excited to be bringing the all-new SEAT Arona to Ireland in November.

“Our SUV range is proving to be very popular, and the Arona is the perfect complement to its larger brother the Ateca which is continuing to get a phenomenal reaction from Irish drivers.”

The all-new SEAT Arona is the brand's third new model release in 2017, after the upgraded Leon and the all-new Ibiza.

This is yet another addition to the SEAT range in its biggest product offensive ever, which also includes the Ateca and the upcoming large 7 seater size SUV that will be released in late 2018.

The all-new SEAT Arona sits neatly within the SUV range as the younger brother in the family, in an outstanding and bright way, that combines the advantages of its compact dimensions in the city with its crossover attributes to get out of the city and go even further.

The all-new SEAT Arona has all of the driving assistance and infotainment systems you know and love from other SEAT models, such as Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Hold control, Fatigue Detection, Rain and Headlight Sensors, Multi-Collision Brake, Keyless Entry and Start System, precise and high-quality rear camera, premium 8" black panel touchscreen, and wireless charger with GSM signal amplifier, Rear Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection and the Park Assistance System, which works for both parallel and angle parking.

In terms of connectivity, Arona features Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link.

And in the sound department, the new SEAT Arona features optional BeatsAudio with 6 premium speakers, a 300W 8-channel amplifier and a subwoofer in the boot.

Like the Leon, Ateca and Ibiza, the all-new SEAT Arona offers S, SE, FR & Xcellence trims.

The dual-coloured (red and white) ambient indoor LED light and dual-zone climate control with an aircare filter are also available on the Arona, while at the front of the car, the triangular headlights with its attractive colour and excellent luminance make the new Arona instantly recognisable.

The FR trim includes optional dual-mode suspension, and the SEAT Drive Profile with four modes: Normal, Sport, Eco and Individual.

To simplify the process of outfitting the new SEAT Arona, the optional equipment is grouped into packages.

Strength nowadays lies in efficiency and reliability.

All of the engines available in the new SEAT Arona range have direct injection, a Turbocharger, and feature an automatic stop and start system.

There are three different petrol engines to choose from, all with an aluminium block.

The first is the 3-cylinder, 95 PS 1.0 TSI, which is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Also available is this same engine but in a 115 PS version, which comes with a six-speed manual gearbox or the dual-clutch seven-speed DSG transmission.

The third is the new four-cylinder, 150 PS TSI with active cylinder disconnection technology, which is exclusive to the FR trim and is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox.

As for diesel options, the efficient and reliable 1.6 TDI will be available with 95 and 115 PS.

The 95 PS version can be paired with a five-speed manual transmission or the seven-speed DSG, and the 115 PS with a six-speed gearbox.

The all new SEAT Arona will arrive in Ireland in November.

To find out more visit www.seat.ie.