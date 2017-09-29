Laois TD highlights daily Dublin commuting misery thousands face in motorway traffic jams

A Laois TD has claimed many Laois people are now hitting for work in Dublin at 5am to avoid the motorway mayhem so that they will arrive in time for work.

In a personal account of his own experience of daily commuting to the capital for the Leinster Express, Sean Fleming said he is on the road by 6am but knows many who have left for Dublin earlier.

The TD believes councils must review policies of allowing houses to be built if there is no work nearby leaving no option but long commuting.

The Government recently announced a widening of the M7 in Kildare. Millions of euro were spent in recent years bypassing the Newlands Cross junction.

Recent figures from Census 2016 showed a big jump in the number of people commuting to work from Laois and other counties for work. The time spent commuting has also risen rapidley

"Quarter to six, as I set out from Castletown for the early commute to Dublin.

"It is dark and there are already other cars on the road. As I pass the two 24-hour filling stations in Mountrath some drivers are already pulling in for an early morning tea or coffee for the journey ahead.

"Many of the 11,500 Laois people who work outside the county are now finding the daily commute taking longer. The roads are busier as everyone is back after the holidays. Like most people who work in Dublin we have to go by car as the public transport system does not always suit. I must leave well before 6am to get past the M7/M9 motorway junction, before 6.30am, as the tailback starts at that time. Many Laois people are now leaving home at 5am to get to work in Dublin for 7am, to avoid the traffic.

"There are many Laois cars on the road and I regularly pass a minibus on the motorway that left Mountrath and is taking a number of people to work on a site in Dublin.

Above Sean Fleming, Fianna Fáil TD, for Laois

"As we approach the Red Cow roundabout things really slow down and it’s a crawl from there into the city. I listen to the radio while driving, but I regularly see other drivers chatting away with their mobile phones in their hand, while others are texting and some are even on Facebook. An accident waiting to happen!

"When I arrive in Kildare Street I drop in for an early morning tea to Petit Café which is run by Carol Treacy from The Heath. It is now 7.30am, it is bright and I am ready for the day ahead.

"The only sustainable long-term solution is to have people living near where they work, to avoid these long distance commutes every day. Yes, we need more employment in Co Laois, but the County Council has to re-examine its policy of granting planning permission for thousands of houses and thereby turning both Portlaoise and Portarlington into dormitory towns for people who have to work in Dublin and other far away locations."