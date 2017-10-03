A month long road closure between Mountmellick and Tullamore is on the cards

While roadworks have been disrupting traffic between Mountmellick and Tullamore for the past week, the bad news is that there is worse pain to come.

Laois County Council has published a notice that it is closing a section of the busy N80 national route for a full month.

The closure will be for a distance of 3.4km, from Graigue outside Mountmellick, to Forest Upper on the Tullamore road.

It starts from next Monday October 9 at 7am and lasts until Friday November 10 at 6pm.

The council says that "access for residents will be accommodated where possible", while "diversions will be clearly signposted, via the R423 and R420".

A map of the diversion route is to shortly appear on Laois County Council's website, at www.laois.ie

It can also be viewed in County Hall offices in Portlaoise.

Roadworks began last September 25 on the road, but traffic was still able to get through, on a stop/go system. See story here.