All roads lead to Ballyfin for vintage vehicle fans for club cabaret

Vintage vehicle fans who enjoy a good cabaret should get on the road to Ballyfin, Co Laois to enjoy good night out next weekend and help local charities in the process.

The Ballyfin Vintage and Veteran Club is holding an annual Cabaret Night at the Deadman's Inn, Ballyfin at 9pm on Saturday, October 7.

An entry fee of €10 applies. There will be live music, raffle and spot prizes with proceeds supporting local charities. All are welcome.

For queries or additional information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Des White at 087-2612408.