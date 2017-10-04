Accident involving cattle truck at Rock National School in Mountmellick

A traffic accident involving a cattle truck has taken place near The Rock National School on the outskirts of Mountmellick, in Laois.

The truck went off the road through a ditch and overturned in a field this morning Wednesday October 4. The trailer then detached and the cattle fell from it.

The accident is understood to have happened before the busy school drop-off time, where about 200 children attend lessons.

The road has long been a subject of concern for the safety of schoolchildren, because of the speed and volume of traffic on it.

It is one of the first that is selected to receive 'periodic' speed limits during school times.