GAA, ESB, Aldi and county councillor subject to compulsory order for Portlaoise road project

The GAA, the ESB, Aldi and a Laois county councillor are among the landowners subject to compulsory purchase orders (CPO) to facilitate the building of a new road in Portlaoise.

Laois County Council has put landowners in Portlaoise on notice that it is to acquire more land under CPO to allow the extension of the Southern Circular Route ringroad to the south of the town.

Among those listed in the CPO advert carried in the Leinster Express are trustees of Laois GAA. The extension will run close to O'Moore Park GAA grounds.

The council will also be buying land from a poll-topping Laois county councillor with Fine Gael. Portlaoise-based Cllr Willie Aird runs a dairy farm in Portlaoise.

Another property owner is the ESB. The State-owned electricity company owns a substantial amount of land to the south of the town. It operates a service depot, substation and training centre in Portlaoise. Apart from being subject to a CPO, the council is also temporarily acquiring land.

Other parties subject to CPO include the German supermarket chain Aldi. A spur road to its supermarket in Portlaoise already runs from the existing James Fintan Lalor Avenue through Portlaoise town centre. A previous plan linked this spur road to the southern circular route.

Land owned by the the State registered to the 'Minister for Industry and Commerce' is also subject to the order.

Other companies listed in the order are Solus Developments and Lismard Developments. Lismard, which is linked to the Morrissey quarry company in Carlow, owned land and commercial property along the route.

Several private citizens are listed.

The latest CPO advert is the second phase of compulsory orders to pave the way for the project.

When built the road will link the Timahoe road and the Abbeyleix road. The council has said it wants to use it as the N80 national road to divert traffic away from Portlaoise town centre. The Timahoe road is linked to the N80 Stradbally road via a road built during the boom.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross was in Portlaoise this week to discuss the project with county councillors, council officials and his ministerial colleague and Laois TD Charlie Flanagan.

Funding of €1 million was allocated to Laois County Council under the 2017 Specific Improvement Grant Scheme earlier this year.

The full list is available in the Leinster Express this week with more details available from Laois County Council.